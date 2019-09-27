SVG RELATIONS

St Vincent and the Grenadines this week established diplomatic relations with three countries, following the signing of agreements at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The documents were signed during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to UN Headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who is leading the local delegation attending the Session, represented this country at the signing ceremonies.

On Tuesday, this country established diplomatic relations with The Republic of San Marino, a small state surrounded by north-central.

Italy. The agreement was signed during a bi-lateral meeting between Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the Foreign Minister of San Marino Nicola Renzi.

Meanwhile, an agreement establishing diplomatic relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Ukraine was signed on Wednesday, during a bi-lateral meeting between Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

And, on Thursday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with Kyrgyzstan, with the signing of a Joint Communiqué by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov.

The Prime Minister is leading a 4-member delegation to the UN General Assembly, and he is expected to address the General Assembly this afternoon, during the general debate.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related