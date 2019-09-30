BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/ HAIROUN Barrouallie Football League, Jam Down and Three Yards played to a one all draw at the Keartons Playing Field.

Earlier in the Norrell Hull Under-16 Division, A-DARE defeated Buccament 2-1. On Saturday, Keartons and Predators FC of Fitz Hughes played to a goalless draw.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Vermont will play against Black Sands Resort Pace Development at the same venue. Meanwhile, teams are asked to send a representative to the draw for the Knock-Out Championship tomorrow.







