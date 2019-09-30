BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Knockout Competition of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships took place at the Grammar School Playing Field, over the weekend.

On Saturday, Triangle Academy outplayed Avenues Women beating them 8-nil, Largo Height defeated Coreas Hazells 3-2, BMC Combiners were 2-1 winners over Coreas Distribution, E. D Laynes beat St Vincent Brewery 1-nil, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won by default from R & R Transport and Works, and Guardsman won by default over Mona Academy.

Yesterday, Volcanoes had a 1-nil win over Chelsea, Blossom (2) defeated Chelsea 1-nil, Volcanoes Under-19 gained a 1-nil victory over CWSA, Toni Combined Stores were 1-nil winners also over Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk, and Chelsea won by default from Massy Stores.

This afternoon at 4:35, Bonadies will meet St Vincent Brewery in the Firms Division of the Championship at the same venue.







