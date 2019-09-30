NLA/HAIROUN NORTH EAST FOOTBALL OPENED

Chapmans Village and Overland played to a 1-1 draw as the 2019-20 HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League opened at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, yesterday afternoon. Saeed Dabreo netted for Chapmans and Deomaji Samuel converted for Overland.



In a friendly match, Sobota Caesar’s Masters X1 beat Rodox Masters 2-1 after Akeem Been and Zan Thomas scored for Sobota Caesar’s Masters X1, and Odale Cupid converted for Rodox Masters.



The league will continue on Thursday also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related