STUBBS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Four goals by former National striker, Shandel Samuel and one from Ransi Badnock gave SAGICOR Bonhomme Ghetto Stars a 5-2 victory over Diamond, in the SAGICOR/ HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field, yesterday afternoon. Rahien Westfield and Zadane Solomon scored a goal each for Diamond.

In an earlier match, Top Strikers and Volcanoes played to a 3-3 draw. Josh Hunter netted two of the goals for Top Strikers, with the other goal by Shannon Wilkes. The goals for Volcanoes were scored by Taj Williams, Mazique Herbert and Hosni Chandler.



On Saturday, Bonhomme Ghetto Stars beat Teflan Strikers 5-1. The goals scorers for Bonhomme Ghetto Stars were Elron Thomas (2), and one each by Orandi James, Dan Laborde and Emmanuel OY-BAN-YA. Teflan Strikers goal was converted by Atticus Enville.

At the same venue, this afternoon, BDO Stubborn Youth will meet 1998 Hillside Rollers at 4:30.







