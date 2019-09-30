TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Challengers, Country Meet Town Out-AH-Trouble, “One Team”, Curtis King Stallonz, and Israel Bruce Smashers, in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field, last weekend.

On Saturday, Challengers defeated Fairbairn United Spartans by 49 runs in a reduced to 18-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Challengers 155 for 5 off 18-overs; (Britnol Scott 49, Michael Duncan 34, Otis hector 29, Javon Seales 28 not out; Damian Davis 3 for 36), Fairbairn United Spartans 106 for 7 off 18-overs; (Javid Cordice 39; Kerwyn Browne 2 for 10, Randolph Bascombe 2 for 20, Ronike James 2 for 21).

Country Meet Town Out-AH-Trouble inflicted a 10-wicket win on COMPUTEC Older Boys in a match reduced to 15-overs due to a late start.

The scores: COMPUTEC Older Boys 63 off 14.5-overs; (Sunil James 3 for 16, Asif Hooper 2 for 2, Davian Barnum 2 for 16), Country Meet Town Out-AH-Trouble 66 without lost off 3.3-overs; Davian Barnum 39 not out).

Yesterday, “One Team” defeated Nice Radio Clinchers by 16 runs in a match reduced to 17-overs because of a late start.

The scores: “One Team” 115 for 8 off 17-overs; (J-Var Cain 60; Corlan James 4 for 23), Nice Radio Clinchers 99 for 4 off 17-overs; (Corlan John 49 not out; Armed Bobb 2 for 13).

Also, Curtis King Stallionz beat Dauphine United by 48 runs in a match reduced to 17-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Curtis King Stallionz 115 for 4 off 17-overs; (Derron Matthews 37 not out, Marcus Hachshaw 29; Romano Hunte 3 for 17), Dauphine United 67 for 8 off 17-overs; (Jayvon Jack 2 for 2).

Israel Bruce Smashers won by default over London Young Strikers, failed to show up for the match.







