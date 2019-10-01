BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/HAIROUN Barrouallie Football League, Jam Down and Three Yards played to a one all draw, while Keartons and Predators FC of Fitz Hughes played to a goalless draw at the Keartons Playing Field over the weekend.

In the Norrell Hull Under-16 Division, A-DARE defeated Buccament 2-1.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Vermont will play against Black Sands Resort Pace Development at the same venue. The draw for the Knock-Out Championship will take place today.







