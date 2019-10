MS MARY MARGUERITE OLLIVIERRE of La Pompe, Bequia died on Friday September 27th at the age of 96. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 5th at the Holy Cross Church, Paget Farm, Bequia. The body lies at the Deceased Home from 10:30 am to Noon. The service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.







