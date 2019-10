The 3rd Quarter-final Knock-Out of the Ruddy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when Rose Hall defeated De Nobriga’s Troumaca 5-4 on penalties at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Fitz Hughes. The match ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

At the same venue, this afternoon, House of Graphics Fitz Hughes will meet Petit Bordel in the last Quarter-final Knock-Out at 4:30.







