In the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, a Josh Williams goal gave Blossom a 1-nil victory over Chelsea, yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

This afternoon, at 4:35, Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk will oppose BMC Combiners in the Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related