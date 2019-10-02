A Discovery Day Exhibition organized by MacMillan Education Caribbean and Gaymes Book Centre will be held here this week.

The event will be held at three venues – at the Sandy Bay Primary School today; at the Troumaca Primary School tomorrow Thursday October 3rd and at the Old Treasury Building Site on Friday October 4th.

A release from MacMillan Education says the sessions will include presentations on teaching Methodologies from local Authors; and a display of MacMillan Educations Textbooks for Primary, Lower Secondary, CSEC and CAPE levels.

MacMillan Education Caribbean has been publishing digital content for Primary and Secondary Schools through the Caribbean, for over sixty five years.







