DMG NL WOMEN’S T20 SOFTBALL FINAL

Ball Burners defeated Upsetters by 3 wickets to win the 2019 DMG Furniture Enterprises North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Title at the Cumberland Playing Field, on Sunday.

The scores: Upsetters 165 for 8 off 20-overs; (Denel Creese 28, Denella Creese 19, Yolande Granderson 19; Vinisha King 2 for 21, Shenezia Daniel 2 for 22, Ederly Turtin 2 for 55).

Ball Burners 166 for 7 off 20-overs; (Kacy Johnson 66, ZA-VIAN Stephens 20; Yolande Granderson 2 for 31).

Kacy Johnson of the Ball Burners was the Most Valuable Player of the Final.







