SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Year Two Engineering outplayed Year One ICT-CET 5-2, in the French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Three of the goals for Year Two Engineering were scored by Sadaan Simmons, while Derron Dopwell netted two. McQuin Snagg and Zavin Charles converted a goal each for Year One ICT-CET.

In yesterday afternoon’s other match, Year One Engineering gained a 4-1 win over Year Two Technical Business. Malik Ferdinand had three goals for Year One Engineering, and Aaron Collis scored one, while Kimron Cruickshank scored a consolation goal for Year Two Technical Business.

Another two matches in the Championship will be played this afternoon also at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Year One Sciences and Business Studies will meet Year Two Sciences and Business Studies at 1:30. The other match will be between Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 2:45.







