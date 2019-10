In the Junior Division of the VITA Malt Barrouallie Sports Association Netball Championships, JLC Warriors defeated Junior Warriors 36-20, at the Keartons Hard Court.

Buccament Androids won from Hill View 42-32 in the Senior Division. The Championship will continue tomorrow at the Keartons Hard Court.







