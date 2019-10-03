BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk beat BMC Combiners 7-2 at the Grammar School Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Delano Webb and Daniel Patrick scored two goals each for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folk and there was a goal each by JO-SEAN Telemore, GOD-BERT Boyce and Kenidra Grant, while Ishmael Durrant netted both goals for BMC Combiners.

This afternoon, at 4:35, CWSA will meet Bonadies in the Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







