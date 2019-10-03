Lopey house will attempt to win the Junior and Senior Titles of the St. Vincent Grammar School Inter-House Football Championship tomorrow.

In the Junior Division, Lopey House will meet Crick House who triumphed over Reeves House 5-4 on penalties after their goalless draw in regulation time. Lopey House also beat Millar House 3-nil on aggregate.

Furthermore, Lopey House dominated the Senior Division going past Reeves House 3-1 on aggregate. Their opponents in the Final, Millar House, qualified ahead of Crick House through the penalty kicks after their 1-nil victories in the two legs of the preliminaries.

Tomorrow afternoon’s final begins at 1:30, at the Grammar School playing Field.







