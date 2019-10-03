JULES ANTHONY/VINLEC NL T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends, Summerset and Peto Stars recorded victories last weekend, in the Jules Anthony/ VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Super League Cricket Championship at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends gained a narrow 1-run win over Carlos James Troumaca Star Light.

The scores: Robertson’s Surveying Rose Hall Future Legends 149 for 9 off 20-overs; (Jordon Samuel 48, Dean Browne 37, Winston Samuel 22; Donald Delpesche 4 for 26, Garon Wyllie 2 for 21).

Carlos James Troumaca Star Light 148 for 8 off 20-overs; (Niclon Alexander 91, Kevin Samuel 28; Dean Browne 3 for 17 Marcus Castello 2 for 22, Winston Samuel 2 for 24).

Summerset beat Coull’s Hill Rangers by 100 runs.

The scores: Summerset 155 off 19.2-overs; (Asroy Fredericks 57, Alain Williams 34; Cavey Holder 5 for 16, Marcus McCoy 3 for 24), Coull’s Hill Rangers 56 off 10.2-overs; (Ezray Glasgow 2 for 2, Carlson Jordan 2 for 10, Bishon Williams 2 for 15).

However, Peto Stars won by default over Summerset.







