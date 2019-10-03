MEDIATION COMMITTEE ACTIVITIES

The National Mediation Committee will be hosting a week of activities to bring awareness of the benefits of mediation to persons in conflict and to the wider community.

The activities will be held from October 13th to 18th, and will include a Lecture on October 16th; an Open Day, parallel pop-up Legal Aid and Mediation Clinics on October 17th and a Mock Mediation Exercise on October 18th.

Informational brochures on topical areas of law will be distributed to the public during the week of activities.







