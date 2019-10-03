PUBLIC SPEAKING PRELIMINARY

Students from seven Secondary Schools in Zone three will face the Judges today in the Preliminary Round of the Annual Secondary Schools Public Speaking competition.

The Competition, which is into its 29th year, is hosted by the Lions Club St. Vincent South, and is sponsored by FLOW St. Vincent Limited.

In his address at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Marketing Assistant at FLOW St. Vincent Limited, Daz Arthur said the Company will continue to invest in the development of the nation’s youth.

Meanwhile, Education Officer in the Language and Literacy Department Mavis Joseph commended the Lions Club South for hosting the competition.







