Yesterday afternoon, KE-BEZ Pride and Joy beat Hand in Hand 3-nil in Zone “A” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/ DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Malik Castello, Deandra Smith and Nalroy Peters.

This afternoon, Primetime will meet Hill 16 Youth at the Richland Park Playing Field, at 4:30.







