Two goals by Hosni Chandler and one from Nelson Lewis gave Volcanoes a 3-1 victory over Teflan Strikers yesterday afternoon, in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Shane Jackson netted the goal for Teflan Strikers.

At the same venue, this afternoon, SAGICOR Bonhomme Ghetto Stars will meet KQ Mavericks at 4:30.







