SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Year Two Engineering outplayed Year One ICT-CET 5-2 in the French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Year One Arts Sciences and General Studies and Year Two Sciences and Business Studies qualified for the finals of the French Verandah SVG Community College Inter Faculty Football Competition, for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies, with wins on Wednesday at the Sion Hill Playing Field.



Year Two Sciences and Business Studies humbled Year One Sciences and Business Studies 6-1 in the first game, on Wednesday. Two goals each from Joel Cruickshank and Shayne Lynch and one each from Kyle Alexander and Mikey Douglas accounted for Year Two Sciences and Business Studies tally. The lone goal for Year One Sciences and Business Studies came from a penalty converted by Twayne Alexander.



Wednesday’s second game ended in a hard fought 1-nil victory for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies over Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies. A Jauvaldo Henson goal separated the teams.



This afternoon’s double header will feature Year One Engineering and Year Two Engineering in game one at 1:30, to be followed by Year One ICT-CET verses Year Two Tech Business at 2:45.







