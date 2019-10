Yesterday afternoon, in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/ HAIROUN Barrouallie Football League, Unlimited Youths and Rose Hall played to a 1-1 draw at the Keartons Playing Field.

At 4:30, this afternoon, Spring Village will oppose PYOLA of Layou at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related