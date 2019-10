MS LOREN MATTHEWS better known as ALRICA SAMUEL of Mahoe Village, Campden Park died on Tuesday September 24th at the age of 92. The funeral for the late MS LOREN MATTHEWS better known as ALRICA SAMUEL of Mahoe Village, Campden Park takes place on Saturday October 12th at the New Testament church, Lowmans Leeward. The Viewing of the Body and Tributes begin at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Lowmans Leeward Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related