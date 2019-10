The 2019 Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will climax on Sunday afternoon, with the Final at the Mustique Playing Field at 1:30.

Sunday’s Final will feature defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks and Lot 73. NBC Radio, the Supreme Sporting Sounds will carry live coverage of the match.







