SECONDARY SCHOOL NETBALL RESULTS

West St George Secondary School and Bethel High School Lady Alphas won opening matches of the 2019 Secondary Schools Netball Championships, which got underway at the Arnos Vales Sports Complex, yesterday afternoon.

In the Junior Division, West St George Secondary School defeated Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia 23-13, and Bethel High School Lady Alphas eased past Central Leeward Secondary School 17-14.

Bethel High School Lady Alphas gained a 10-9 victory over Central Leeward Secondary School in the Senior Division.

The matches were proceeded by an Opening Ceremony which heard addresses from President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association, Doris McIntosh; Director of Physical Education and Sport, Nelson Hillocks; and Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dixton Findlay.

This afternoon, there will be matches in Zone “B” of the Championships. Mountain View Academy will face Thomas Saunders Secondary School Wild Dingoes in the Junior and Senior Divisions at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose. The Junior Division match will start at 1:15, with the Senior Division match scheduled for 2:15.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related