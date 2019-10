A & A Tannis Promotions hosted the third edition of ACCOLADE on Saturday night at the Russell’s Audditorium.

The event dubbed reflections on 1979 will pay tribute to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in celebration of the country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

It showcased Dance; Drama; Poetry; Music and Comedy.

It began at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the Russel’s auditorium.







