BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks beat St Vincent Brewery 4-1, in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field, over the weekend.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Layou defeated Volcanoes 1-nil, System Three (1) outplayed Belfongo 11-nil, Volcanoes (1) gained a 1-nil win over Blossom (1) and Je Belles beat Largo Height 4-1.

Blossom (2) defeated Mona Academy 1-nil, and Volcanoes (1) won by default over Chelsea.

In the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19, Blossom beat Mona Academy 4-nil, while Volcanoes and Je Belles played to a goalless draw and Largo Height won by default over Chelsea.

At the same venue, this afternoon, KFC will meet C. K Greaves in the Firms Division, at 4:35.







