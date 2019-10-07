CARICOM CSME

Vincentians and other nationals of the Caribbean Community Caricom, are being urged to work harder to ensure the timely implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

The appeal was made by Communication Specialist at the CSME Unit of the CARICOM Secretariat, Salas Hamilton, following a recent visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Hamilton said the opportunities for employment is a major factor driving the CSME and stakeholders continue to lobby for swifter implementation of policies at the national levels.

Mr. Hamilton was part of a CARICOM delegation which carried out a series of consultations with local businesses owners, entrepreneurs and senior Public Servants to assess their state of readiness for the regional integration initiative.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related