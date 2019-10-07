CED BEQUIA SEMINAR

Twenty-five residents of Bequia are expected to benefit from a seminar geared at improving their Business Planning and Management Skills.

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) will conduct its Micro Business Simulation training in Bequia from today to Friday.

The MBG Seminar is designed to help micro-entrepreneurs and others improve their financial knowledge.

The overall objective of the seminar is to experience how to manage a micro-business effectively, using an experience-based approach.

The workshop will take place at the Paget Farm Community Centre from 6 to 9 p.m.

It will be conducted by CED Training and Education Coordinator – Keisha Phillips and Business Development Field Officer – Nisha Glasgow.







