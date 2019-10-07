Prayers are being held throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines today as the country observes its Ninth Annual National Day Of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is being organized by the National Day of Prayer Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, to coincide with this country’s 40th Anniversary of Political Independence.

A National Prayer Rally will be held at Heritage Square from three this afternoon under the theme ‘Giving Thanks at 40’.

Chairman of the National Day of Prayer Committee, Pastor Shawn Roberts is encouraging the public to attend the Prayer Rally.







