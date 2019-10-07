GRAMMAR SCHOOL HOUSE FOOTBALL RESULTS

As the curtains came down on the 2019 St Vincent Grammar School Inter House Football Championship, Lopey House secured the Junior title on Friday, at the Grammar School Playing Field.

They were able to exert their dominance over Crick House with two second half goals from Jayden DeSouza and a penalty converted by Delano Benjamin.

In the Senior category, Millar house effected an upset of sorts, comfortably beating Lopey House 3-nil. The goals were scored in the second half of play as Amall Richards broke the deadlock, to be followed by Denzil Bascombe.

Attention now shifts to the annual “Round D Prep School” Relays to be held just before the midterm break.







