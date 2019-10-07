HUNTING RESTRICTED

Local Hunters are being reminded that they are not allowed to hunt in protected areas, such as the Kings Hill Forest Reserve.

The reminder has come from the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, as the local hunting season is now active.

Forestry Officer with responsibility for Law Compliance, Bradford Latham, said the hunting season for several wildlife species and birds opened on October 1st and runs through January 31st.

Mr. Latham said these areas are strictly prohibited as they provide a safe haven for these species to replenish and is urging persons to take note of these protected areas throughout the country.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related