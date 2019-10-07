JULES ANTHONY/VINLEC NL T20 CRICKET RESULTS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Spring Village Ajuba and Rose Bank Big League won matches, in the Jules Anthony/VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Cumberland Playing Field, last weekend.



On Saturday, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated Peto Stars by 37 runs.

The scores: the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 135 for 8 off 20-overs; (Dion Bynoe 27, Jahiel Walters 27; Allison Samuel 2 for 20, Jade Matthews 2 for 22, Okay Matthews 2 for 28).

Peto Stars 99 off 15.3-overs; (Arben Neverson 28, Desron Lavia 24; Kimarli Williams 2 for 10, Salvan Spencer 2 for 21).

On Sunday, Spring Village Ajuba defeated Carlos James Troumaca Starlight by 10 runs.

The scores: Spring Village Ajuba 152 for 6 off 20-overs; ( Kesrick Williams 47, Akiel Mason 34; Donald Delpesche 2 for 9, Geron Wyllie 2 for 31), Carlos James Troumaca Starlight 142 off 19.3-overs; (Jerome Haywood 27, Niclon Alexander 27, Dorson Cottle 23; Jomo Toney 4 for 21, Kesrick Williams 2 for 18).



Meanwhile, Rose Bank Big League had a 10-wicket win over Upsetters.

The scores: Upsetters 33 off 11.2-overs; (Shangi John 4 wickets for no runs, Jidy John 3 for 13), Big League of Rose Bank 37 without off 3.1-overs; (Gidron Pope 34).







