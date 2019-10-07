MUSTIQUE T20 CRICKET FINAL RESULTS

Lot 73 Rock Masters are the new champions of the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship following a 4-wicket win over defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks in a low scoring Final yesterday at the Mustique Playing Field.

The scores: SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 103 off 20-overs; (Razime Browne 46; Cedrick Cupid 3 for 14, Lennon Cain 2 for 21, Danroy Michael 2 for 32).

Lot 73 Rock Masters 104 for 6 off 17.3-overs; (Kevin Creese 20, Julian Lampkin 20; (Anthony Charles 3 for 13, Shem Browne 2 for 16).

Cedrick Cupid of Lot 73 Rock Masters was the Player of the Final. Chadwick Carrington of Plantation Rangers scored the Most Runs in the Championship (152), and Calroy Ferdinand of SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks captured the Most Wickets (14).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related