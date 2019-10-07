RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the HAIROUN/ KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship, J and D Strikers and Hill 16 Youth won matches at the Richland Park Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

J and D Strikers beat Pride and Joy Under-16 7-2. Calroy Douglas scored two of the goals for J and D Strikers, with a goal each by Jide John, Shangi John, Casrick Garrick, Kimarli Williams and Ezra Williams. For Pride and Joy Under-16, Joel Cato and Jamoll Richards converted a goal each.

Hill 16 Youth won yesterday’s other match, defeating Brotherhood 2-1 after goals by Mikey Francis and Michael Samuel for Hill 16 Youth, and Camal Arthur for Brotherhood.

In Saturday’s results, Cane End went on a goal rampage beating RAS-FARCO 9-3. The goal scorers for Cane End were Jolanshoy McDowald and Curtney Francis with two goals each, and there was a goal each by Wendell Cuffy, Kevin Primus, Mickel Mapp, and Jalen Miller. For RAS-FARCO were Dale Ottley, Eustace Byam and Glasford Duncan.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Cane End will clash with RAS-FARCO, at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related