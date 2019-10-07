STUBBS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A goal by Kenlyn Gonsalves gave BDO Stubborn Youth a 1-nil victory over Volcanoes, in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Also, Diamond defeated Real Investment Nature Boys 2-1. Keron Garraway and Zadaan Solomon netted a goal each for Diamond, while Deomaji Samuel scored the goal for Real Investment Nature Boys.

On Saturday, “BIG TIGGA” Brotherhood won by default over Top Strikers.

This afternoon, at 4:30, “BIG TIGGA” Brotherhood will meet KQ MAVERICKS, at the same venue.







