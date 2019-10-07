SVG FF SECONDARY SCHOOLS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors and Georgetown Secondary School Gladiators won opening matches of this year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Inter Secondary Schools Football Championships at Victoria Park, yesterday.

In the Tyrone “TWEETY” Spence Junior Division, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors beat the St Vincent Grammar School 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in which Oryan Velox scored in the 2nd minute for Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors, and Saviola Burke equalised for the St Vincent Grammar School in the 12th minute. Velox was given a red card for dissent.

The Georgetown Secondary School Gladiators defeated Dr J. P Eustace Memorial Secondary School 2-1 in the Sylvester “SCOBIE” Taylor Senior Division. Shemron Phillips scored a header in the 9th minute for Georgetown Secondary School Gladiators, whose second goal was converted by Terrason Joseph. Tyrese Webb scored for Dr J. P Eustace Memorial Secondary School. Zimroy Bailey of DR. J. P Eustace Memorial Secondary School was given a red card in the match.

The Championships will continue in earnest next Wednesday, 16th October.







