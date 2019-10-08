AIRPORT AND INDEPENDENCE ACITIVITES

Organizers of the Renewal at Forty Independence Anniversary activities say they are paying special attention to decorating the Argyle International Airport.

This was disclosed by Julian “Pilling” Pollard, a member of the organizing Committee, during a media briefing haled here last week to unveil activities to celebrate this country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

Mr. Pollard said the entire country is being branded and they hope to foster a heightened level of national pride and camaraderie throughout the Independence celebrations.







