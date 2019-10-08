BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, 8 goals were scored at the Grammar School Playing Field, as C. K Greaves beat KFC 6-2 in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships.

Maykele Culzac netted a hat-trick for C. K Greaves, whose other goals were scored by Franklyn Glasgow, Anthony Snagg and Macher Morgan. The goals for KFC were scored by Japhet Antoine and Kenlon Richards.

This afternoon, at 4:35, Blossom will play against Triangle Academy, in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







