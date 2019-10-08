CWI NAMED 4 NEW SELECTORS FOR SENIOR TEAM

Former West Indies off-spinner and coach, Roger Harper is among four men chosen by the Cricket West Indies to be on the senior selection panel for the regional team.
Harper, a Guyanese, will be joined by the former Windward Islands batsman and selector Lockhart Sebastien, who was removed earlier this year before the new selection guidelines were being put in place.
Sebastien re-applied and was chosen on the new panel. He was part of the Courtney Browne-led panel that included Eldine Baptiste and Travis Dowlin.
Also, making the grade as a senior selector is former Windward Islands batsman Miles Bascombe and Hendy Wallace, who served as chairman of the Barbados senior selection panel.
The new panel will get to work very soon in choosing the West Indies team to tour India for the twin series against Afghanistan and India which will get going next month.
Advertisement