DIGITAL CURRENCY

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be part of a regional media briefing which will be held this week, to provide an update on the Digital EC Currency, DXCD Pilot Project, being implemented by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB.

The ECCB will host the Briefing this Thursday October 10th and it is also intended to provide information on the design features of the DXCD and the regional partners who will be participating in the pilot.

The Briefing will be conducted via video conference at the local ECCB Agency Office at Frenches House in Kingstown

It is scheduled to begin at 9:00am on Thursday. The feature address will be delivered by Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB, Timothy Antoine.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related