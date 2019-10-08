HAIROUN/NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

There were Group “B” victories for Greggs FC, Dickson and Langley Park, in the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football Championship at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, over the weekend.

Greggs FC defeated Owia 2-1. Valdo Anderson and Kenford Collins netted a goal each for Greggs FC, while Jevorn Williams converted the goal for Owia.

Dickson hammered Diamonds Village 5-nil. Ari Charles netted a brace for Dickson, with a goal each from Kenvorn Cuffy, O-SEI Thompson, and Zimroy Charles.

Meanwhile, Langley Park won by default over South Union, failed to show on time for the match.

At 4:15, this afternoon, Overland will tackle Mt Grenan in Group “A” also at the Chili Playing Field.







