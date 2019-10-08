NEMO CONSULTATION

Senior Public Servants from several Ministries and Government Agencies will be attending a two-day consultation from today, to review the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tsunami Warning Protocol.

The Consultation is being co-ordinated by the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO as part of its Tsunami Ready Pilot Project, which is being implemented on the mainland.

The Forum is being facilitated by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) with support from several other agencies.

The Consultation targets senior officers from across various Government Ministries including: Agriculture, National Security, National Mobilisation, Housing, Education, Tourism, Economic Planning, Transport and Works, Foreign Affairs.

The sessions will be held at NEMO’s Conference Room from 8:30 this morning, and the opening ceremony will hear remarks from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Yvette Pompey.







