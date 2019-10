Yesterday afternoon, in Group “A” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship, Greggs FC thumped BEEFY’s Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters 5-nil at the Richland Park Playing Field.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Hand In Hand will square-off with WA-KAN-DA Carierre in Group “B”, at 4:30.







