Yesterday afternoon, KQ MAVERICKS beat Uprising Youth 8-1, in the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Erel Hector and Jori Thorpe scored three goals each for KQ MAVERICKS, with Damal Francis, and Shem Dascent scoring one each. MAC-CARO Francis converted the goal for Uprising Youth.

This afternoon’s match will be between Top Strikers and Teflan Strikers at 4:30, at the Stubbs Playing Field.







