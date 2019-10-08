SVGCA HELD CWI FOUNDATION 2 DAY COURSE

18 persons successfully completed a 2-Day Cricket West Indies Foundation course organized by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association at the National Sports Complex Conference Room at Arnos Vale, last weekend.

They are now certified CWI Foundation coaches and they are expected to teach and coach the basics to young cricketers at the Grassroots Level. The CWI Foundation coaching course was the first level of the revamp CWI Coaching Education. Participants must have three prerequisites in Child Protection, a valid police record and a first aid certificate in order to successfully complete this level, which will be followed by the Level 1, 2 and 3.

The course covered areas in introduction to coaching, how children learn, safety, motivation, fun, inclusion, wicket keeping, fielding, bowling, batting, basic knowledge and motivation. The coaches were also exposed to practical session where they were assessed on how they teach and demonstrate a skill.

The coaches who took part in the course are from primary schools, clubs and department of physical education and sports. Ian Allen, Territorial Director Officer of the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control and Irvin Warrican were the facilitators of the course. The course was held on 4th and 5th October.







