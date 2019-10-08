TAIWAN NATIONAL DAY

The Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan will host its 108th National Day Reception this evening.

The event is expected to hear remarks from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho.

Several Government Officials and other individuals are expected to attend the Ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at five this afternoon at the Methodist Church Hall.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China Taiwan established relations in 1981.







