THEATRE ARTS LAUNCH

The 2019 National Theatre Arts Festival, which will be officially launched today, with the theme: Feel the Passion, Experience the Excitement.

The 2019 Festival will be co-ordinated by the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, in collaboration with the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The media launch will be held at the CDC’s Conference Room at the Victoria Park from 4 p.m. The event will hear presentations from the participating groups, and there will also be remarks from Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie, as well as the Co-ordinator of this year’s Festival, Cultural Officer, Anthony Theobalds.

A representative from the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also be there, to hand over checks to the participating Theatre groups.

The National Theatre Arts Festival is now into its thirteenth year, since the new structure was implemented.

This year’s Festival will be held from November 1st to December 7th, at the Peace Memorial Hall. It will culminate with an Awards ceremony on the 8th of December.







