ECGC UWI BURSARY

The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies Foundation INC. will officially hand over bursaries to four students of the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWI) Open Campus tomorrow.

The ceremony will be held at the Conference Room of the Open Campus from 2:30 pm.

It will be addressed by Head of the Open Campus, Deborah Dalrymple, and Deputy Chief Education Officer and director of the ECGC Foundation Inc., Dixton Finday.

The awardees are: Feona Cabral – BSc Accounting, Aricia Davis – BSc Management Studies, Brittany Straker – BSc Banking and Finance, and Enda Weekes – BSc Social Work.







